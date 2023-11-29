Soludo Appoints Former Commissioner For Education As Acting V.C Of Ojukwu Varsity

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

Prof. Omenugha will replace the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Greg C. Nwaokoby following the expiration of his tenure as the vice chancellor of COOU.

Omenugha was born on 30th of January, 1965 and hails from Ubaha Nnobi in Idemmili South Local government area, Anambra State Nigeria.

She was a former Commissioner of Basic Education, from 2014 to March 2022 under the administration of the former governor, Willie Obiano.

Prof. Omenugha, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe Universit, Awka, Anambra State was elected, Member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), scoring a total of 753 votes to emerge the winner in the highly contested election.