BREAKING: Tinubu Returns From UK

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has returned from the United Kingdom.

The former Lagos State Governor’s return was confirmed by one of his spokesmen, Festus Keyamo, through a tweet.

Keyamo tweeted, “The Eagle has landed.”

The Eagle has landed!!! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/1cLvNev0zj — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 6, 2022

Similarly, the Special Assistant on Digital Communication to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development in a tweet.

He tweeted, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”

Tinubu spent 12 days in London with various accounts saying he was resting. Some of his aides said he was working and was not on a sickbed.

Details later…