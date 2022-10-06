BREAKING: Tinubu Returns From UK

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
tinubu-

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has returned from the United Kingdom.

The former Lagos State Governor’s return was confirmed by one of his spokesmen, Festus Keyamo, through a tweet.

Keyamo tweeted, “The Eagle has landed.”

Similarly, the Special Assistant on Digital Communication to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development in a tweet.

He tweeted, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”

Tinubu spent 12 days in London with various accounts saying he was resting. Some of his aides said he was working and was not on a sickbed.

Details later…

