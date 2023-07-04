BREAKING: Umahi, Opeyemi Emerge Senate Leaders

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Dave Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi state

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and David Umahi have been elected as the Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader, respectively, in the 10th Nigerian Senate.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the resumption of plenary and their adoption by senators of the ruling party.

Opeyemi is the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State while Umahi represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

The Senate President also announced the APC Senator’s adoption of Mohammed Ali Ndume as
Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru as Deputy Majority Whip.

More details to follow…

