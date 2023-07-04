VIDEO: Motorists Stranded As Flood Overtakes Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many motorists were on Tuesday stranded on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway in Giri, Gwagwalada after a downpour in the area.

Advertisement

The incident which happened early Tuesday morning caused gridlock on the road preventing residents from going to work.

This comes days after Trademore Estate, along airport road, was declared a disaster zone by the Federal Capital Territory Administration following a flood incident that occurred in the estate on the 23rd of June.

In a video seen by our correspondent, the flooding submerged residential houses.

A driver who attempted to drive through the flood had to be rescued from being washed away.

Advertisement

When contacted by our correspondent, the FCT Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) team couldn’t be reached to confirm the incident.

Also, efforts made to speak to the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were unsuccessful.

However, FEMA had in a report warned residents of Kubwa, Kwali, as well as Gwagwalada and Abaji communities that the areas are prone to flood.