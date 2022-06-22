BREAKING: ‘We’ll See INEC In Court On Voter Registration’ — SERAP Says Unsatisfied With 60-Day Extension

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has insisted on forging ahead with its lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite reports that the commission has agreed to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

The CVR extension was disclosed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, while briefing lawmakers on Wednesday.

At the plenary, Dukku said, “The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved.”

Various individuals and groups, including SERAP, had called on the electoral body to extend the CVR exercise which was to end on June 30.

Reacting to news of the extension, SERAP said it was a welcome development but “still falls short of statutory requirements and international standards.”

It added, “We’ll see INEC in court next week to make our case for INEC to fully comply with the Electoral Act.”