BREAKING: Wike Laughs Last As PDP NEC Retains Damagum

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has had the last laugh as the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retained its acting Chairman, Umar Damagum.

He will continue in office until the conduct of the national convention.

This was the resolution announced by the party at the end of its 98th meeting on Thursday.

The National Caucus had passed a vote of confidence on the under-pressure chairman who had been told by the PDP House of Representatives caucus to resign.

Damagum has been accused of pandering to Wike with raging calls for his resignation. It was expected that he would be asked to go during the NEC meeting to allow for a substantive national chairman.

However, the NEC followed up on the decision of the national caucus which was held on Wednesday, with the resolution commending the leadership of the party.

Wike had attended the national caucus meeting on Wednesday, which was heavily criticised by party members and supporters with a major group, staging a protest to the national secretariat of the party when the meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) was being held, calling for Wike’s suspension and the resignation of Damagun

But smarting from the meeting, a communique released to journalists by the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said NEC thoroughly assessed the State of affairs of the nation and the party and commended party faithful for their “collective resilience, steadfastness and commitment towards the unity, stability and sustenance of our great party despite daunting challenges.”

The NEC also commended “members of the PDP, with particular reference to the youths and women for their courage in resisting the antics of the divisive and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC), especially, its desperation to emasculate the opposition and foist a one-Party State on our nation.”

It expressed concern over what it called the ill-implemented policies of the “insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity, harrowing economic hardship, soaring unemployment rate, high cost of food and other necessities of life with pervading misery and despondency across the country.”

The communique further said the NEC expressed “serious apprehensions over the spate of acts of terrorism and violence including the escalated cases of mindless killings, mass abduction of innocent Nigerians and marauding of communities in various parts of the country.”

It condemned “the insensitivity, nonchalance, incompetence and arrogance in failure of the APC administration which continues to conduct itself in a manner that shows that it has no iota of interest or commitment towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

It further condemned “the creeping totalitarianism and tendencies towards a One-Party State which is inimical to the peace, stability and corporate existence of our nation as well as the development of Democracy and good governance in the country.”

It said after due consideration, the NEC demanded that President Bola Tinubu urgently convene a special National Security Council meeting to proffer a holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity with its attendant negative consequences on our national life.

“NEC also demanded that President Tinubu should immediately rejig his Economic Team to bring in persons of proven integrity and competence without bias and vested interest to assist in repositioning the economy.

“NEC further demands that the Federal Government should review all policies and programmes which are stifling the economy with suffocating effects on the lives of citizens; including the increase in the price of fuel without cushioning measures, hike in electricity tariff, increased taxation and implementation of adverse fiscal policies

“NEC charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and indeed all members of the PDP to close ranks, put aside every personal or group interests and work together in the overall effort to reposition and return the PDP to power at the centre in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Consequently, NEC received and approved the Timetable for Party Congresses across the country.

“NEC also approved the Reconstitution of the Party Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to further ensure the stability of the party.

“Similarly, NEC approved the extension of the life of the Party Constitution Amendment Committee to allow it to receive new amendment proposals for inclusion in its deliberation and final report for consideration by NEC.

“NEC commended the efforts of the National Working Committee in its effort towards rebranding the Party including the new look PDP Logo which is widely accepted by Party members and Nigerians in general.”