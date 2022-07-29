BREAKING: ‘You’re A Liar’ — Wike Hits Back At Atiku Over Interview

95 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the crisis bedeviling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his vice-presidential running mate.

Wike, at a press conference on Friday in Port Harcourt, called Atiku a liar.

The Rivers governor who had earlier promised to tell the ‘truth’ about the crisis in the party told journalists that the party’s presidential candidate has been unfair to him.

While accusing Atiku of lying against him in his interview with Arise TV, Wike said Atiku never called him for reconciliation.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the former Vice President had emerged as the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate. Wike came second during the primaries.

Speaking after his return from Spain, the governor stated that, “

“I told my special adviser on Media that I am going to speak on issues. We know in this part of our world when lies are been contorted, it becomes a fact.

“I have always believed when the left speaks, allow the right to also speak. We are not getting younger and as days passes, we get older.

“So it’s important when issues are raised or when speeches are made, one should be able to say this is the part of my story so that the public will know the truth.

“It is most unfortunate since after our primary I have decided to be quiet because it’s a party I love so much. I never said anything, I decided to go back home and fulfill the promises I made to the people of Rivers State.

“But there comes a time I need to speak and let Nigerians know the actual truth. Having known the truth, whatever they decide to do with it is left for them.

“When the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar unveiled his running mate, no right thinking person and a lover of this party will say that the speech he made on that day was fair.

“Forget about his hailers, the scavengers and I never reacted to it. I said, no, this party belongs to all of us.

“Thereafter Atiku appeared on Arise TV, see the statement he made. So many lies were told and then you said I should not react to some of those issues. That will not be fair.

“Assuming today I am not alive, obviously what he has said will be accepted as the truth”.