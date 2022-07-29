FG Seeks Support From Taiwan To Boost Food Production

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian government is seeking the support of the government of Taiwan to boost food production and processing.

The Commissioner of the Nigeria Trade Office, Ibrahim Ahmed said this during the Taiwan food machinery expansion fair.

Ahmed said the country’s large consumer market and huge population has created huge demand for food machinery and food processing.

He said, “Nigeria’s potential for food industry is huge and untapped as this demand also creates good opportunities for investments and businesses for Taiwanese entrepreneurs.

“Nigeria which is the world’s largest producer of many agricultural commodities, including cassava and yam, needs Taiwanese food machinery, such as automated machinery and effective food packaging techniques, to enhance its production or processing.”

He therefore said, cassava, cocoa, sesame production and processing offer one of the most significant investment potentials for Taiwanese enterprises.

Ahmed stated further that there is a tremendous opportunity for Taiwanese entrepreneurs who are interested in food processing and machinery in Nigeria.

He said this year will witness an expansion in economic partnerships between Taiwan and Nigeria in the field of food machinery, as well as an increase in Nigerians’ knowledge of Taiwanese food machinery technology.

Ahmed also said that the food industry in Nigeria will also be improved by Taiwanese enterprises, creating a win-win situation for the two nations.