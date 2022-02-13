Breaking: FCT Polls: PDP Floors APC To Win AMAC

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has floored the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

AMAC is the council where the Presidential Villa and the Federal Government Secretariat is located.

Mr Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Mr Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC, and 10 others, to win the election.

Results obtained by THE WHISTLER at the collation centre showed Mr Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Mr Karshi got 13,249 votes.

AMAC, with 12 wards is regarded as the most cosmopolitan of the six area councils in Abuja. It hosts the city centre, which is Nigeria’s capital, in addition to villa.

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in just two.

The INEC Returning Officer, Mr Sani Saka, announced the result on Sunday morning at the resumption of collation.

The PDP has now won in three of the four area councils. These are AMAC, Bwari and Kuje while the APC has won be only Gwagwalada.

The 12 wards in AMAC as declared by INEC are as follows.

WARD – NYANYA
APC -1,199
PDP – 1,861

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301
REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237

WARD – JIWA
APC -1,224
PDP – 1,429

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831
REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572

WARD – GUI
APC -834
PDP – 1,606

WARD – KARSHI
APC -1,477
PDP – 180

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678
REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943

WARD – GWAGWA
APC -1,158
PDP – 1,624

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952
REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960

WARD – OROZO
APC -335
PDP – 674

WARD – CITY CENTER
APC -1,093
PDP – 1,137

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360
REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245

WARD – GARKI
APC -914
PDP – 2,983

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385
REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109

WARD – KARU
APC -863
PDP – 1,848

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,857
REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,485

WARD – GWARINPA
APC -2,086
PDP – 2,609

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,953
REGISTERED VOTERS – 99,384

WARD – WUSE
APC -933
PDP – 857

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,897
REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,070

TOTAL COLLATED VOTES
APC – 12,116
PDP – 16,808.

WARD – KABUSA

APC – 1,124
PDP – 2,494

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,154
REGISTERED VOTERS – 71,448

TOTAL
APC – 13,240
PDP – 19,302

