Breaking: FCT Polls: PDP Floors APC To Win AMAC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has floored the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

AMAC is the council where the Presidential Villa and the Federal Government Secretariat is located.

Mr Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Mr Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC, and 10 others, to win the election.

Results obtained by THE WHISTLER at the collation centre showed Mr Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Mr Karshi got 13,249 votes.

AMAC, with 12 wards is regarded as the most cosmopolitan of the six area councils in Abuja. It hosts the city centre, which is Nigeria’s capital, in addition to villa.

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in just two.

The INEC Returning Officer, Mr Sani Saka, announced the result on Sunday morning at the resumption of collation.

The PDP has now won in three of the four area councils. These are AMAC, Bwari and Kuje while the APC has won be only Gwagwalada.

The 12 wards in AMAC as declared by INEC are as follows.

WARD – NYANYA

APC -1,199

PDP – 1,861

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301

REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237

WARD – JIWA

APC -1,224

PDP – 1,429

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831

REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572

WARD – GUI

APC -834

PDP – 1,606

WARD – KARSHI

APC -1,477

PDP – 180

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678

REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943

WARD – GWAGWA

APC -1,158

PDP – 1,624

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952

REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960

WARD – OROZO

APC -335

PDP – 674

WARD – CITY CENTER

APC -1,093

PDP – 1,137

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360

REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245

WARD – GARKI

APC -914

PDP – 2,983

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385

REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109

WARD – KARU

APC -863

PDP – 1,848

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,857

REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,485

WARD – GWARINPA

APC -2,086

PDP – 2,609

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,953

REGISTERED VOTERS – 99,384

WARD – WUSE

APC -933

PDP – 857

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,897

REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,070

TOTAL COLLATED VOTES

APC – 12,116

PDP – 16,808.

WARD – KABUSA

APC – 1,124

PDP – 2,494

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,154

REGISTERED VOTERS – 71,448

TOTAL

APC – 13,240

PDP – 19,302