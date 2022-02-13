Breaking: FCT Polls: PDP Floors APC To Win AMAC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has floored the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.
AMAC is the council where the Presidential Villa and the Federal Government Secretariat is located.
Mr Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Mr Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC, and 10 others, to win the election.
Results obtained by THE WHISTLER at the collation centre showed Mr Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Mr Karshi got 13,249 votes.
AMAC, with 12 wards is regarded as the most cosmopolitan of the six area councils in Abuja. It hosts the city centre, which is Nigeria’s capital, in addition to villa.
The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in just two.
The INEC Returning Officer, Mr Sani Saka, announced the result on Sunday morning at the resumption of collation.
The PDP has now won in three of the four area councils. These are AMAC, Bwari and Kuje while the APC has won be only Gwagwalada.
The 12 wards in AMAC as declared by INEC are as follows.
WARD – NYANYA
APC -1,199
PDP – 1,861
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301
REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237
WARD – JIWA
APC -1,224
PDP – 1,429
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831
REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572
WARD – GUI
APC -834
PDP – 1,606
WARD – KARSHI
APC -1,477
PDP – 180
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678
REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943
WARD – GWAGWA
APC -1,158
PDP – 1,624
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952
REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960
WARD – OROZO
APC -335
PDP – 674
WARD – CITY CENTER
APC -1,093
PDP – 1,137
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360
REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245
WARD – GARKI
APC -914
PDP – 2,983
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385
REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109
WARD – KARU
APC -863
PDP – 1,848
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,857
REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,485
WARD – GWARINPA
APC -2,086
PDP – 2,609
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,953
REGISTERED VOTERS – 99,384
WARD – WUSE
APC -933
PDP – 857
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,897
REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,070
TOTAL COLLATED VOTES
APC – 12,116
PDP – 16,808.
WARD – KABUSA
APC – 1,124
PDP – 2,494
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,154
REGISTERED VOTERS – 71,448
TOTAL
APC – 13,240
PDP – 19,302