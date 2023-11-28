Bribery: EFCC Probes $54,230 Handed Over By Customs

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of further investigation into an alleged bribery of its officials to the tune of $54,230.

The Commission gave the assurance on Tuesday through its Lagos Zonal Commander ACE I Michael T. Wetkas, while receiving the money handed over to the EFCC by the Customs Area Comptroller, Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos, Comptroller Dera Nnadi.

Nnadi said: “We always look forward to collaborating with other agencies, one of which is the EFCC.

“The money we are handing over to you today is proceeds of crime that emanated from the import of illicit drugs. An attempt to illegally release the drugs was resisted by the Customs officials.

“There were also further attempts by the importers and their collaborators to compromise officers of the NCS by bribing them with the sum of $54,230 which was resisted”.

The Customs officer also disclosed that, “the importer, agents as well as the containers have been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, for further investigation.”

Nnadi used the occasion to seek more robust collaboration with the EFCC as well as other law enforcement agencies in the fight against smuggling within the command.

On his part, Wetkas, thanked the leadership of the NCS for the sustained collaboration between the two agencies, assured of greater support in the fight against corruption and fraud-related offences.