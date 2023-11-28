Iyabo Ojo Threatens N1bn Lawsuit Against Fellow Actress Lizzy Anjorin

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has threatened to slam a N1 billion lawsuit on her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, for defamation and libel.

Ojo, in a letter written by her lawyers at Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co., said Anjorin published numerous defamatory statements against her on social media.

According to the letter, Anjorin among other things accused Iyabo Ojo of being involved in ‘threesome’ with her daughter and allegedly having a hand in the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba.

Anjorin also allegedly accused Ojo of being the face behind Gist Lover blog, which often calls for celebrities on Instagram.

Anjorin also allegedly called Ojo a prostitute and being in a romantic relationship with Musiliu Akinsanya [AKA Mc Oluomo] and Azeez Fashola [AKA Naira Marley].

Part of the document read, “In your numerous publications (via video contents) you misinformed your large followership with several defamatory statements to the image of our client.

“Blatantly, at the comment section of your publications, you freely aligned and corroborated the comments of your followers who readily knew your defamatory publications were attacking the person of our client with your response to their comments.

“Ridiculously , no attempt was made to deny these facts by you.

“You willingly confirmed that your publications were towards the image of our client even though you attacked and referred to her as ‘Sepeteri’.”

Ojo’s demands to Anjorin include retraction of her statements in four newspapers, and public apology, which should be done within 14 days.

She added that failure to meet the demands will result in a legal action for N1 billion damages against Lizzy Anjorin.

The duo have been at loggerheads on social media for days, calling each other out on their Instagram accounts.