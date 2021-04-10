Buhari Appoints Former APC National Chairman, Oyegun, Unibadan Council Chairman

43 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

Oyegun was the National Chairman of the APC when President Muhammadu Buhari contested and won the 2015 presidential election.

The President also appointed Senator Lanre Tejuoso as the Chairman of the University of Lagos governing council.

Their appointments were announced on Thursday night, as President Muhammadu Buhari reconstituted the Governing Councils of five federal universities.

Other universities with new governing councils are Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, Oscar Udoji will head the OAU Council, while Senator Andrew Uchendu is the Chairman of UNIPORT council.

Dr Elias Courson was named as Chairman of the governing council of the Nigerian Maritime University.

Members of all the councils were also announced.

Echono said all the chairmen and members of the governing councils would be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on April 19.

Vice-chancellors of the five universities were expected to attend the inauguration ceremony which would hold in Abuja.