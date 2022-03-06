Buhari Did Not Make North Poverty Capital Of Nigeria, FG Replies Emir Of Daura

War of words have begun between Emir of Daura, Mr Abdulmumin Usman and the Federal Government concerning poverty in the north and poor leadership in the country.

Usman, who’s a traditional ruler in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari took opposing side over the week saying the state and the north in general had not benefited from having their son as president.

The Emir, who recently turbaned Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, while receiving the entourage of Arewa Organisation Movement for Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu), led by Senator Abu Ibrahim at his palace, declared that while Lagos State was prospering, the entire poverty in Nigeria resides in northern Nigeria.

He accused the president of doing nothing in that regard drawing inference from his Lagos experience.

“I was in Lagos some two to three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos commercial activities are transformed. I concluded that all the nation’s wealth is in Lagos State.

“But, when you come back here, the whole poverty of Nigeria is in the Northern part of the country. I say my mind even if it is going to be a problem. And I bear it even if it turns out to be a problem.

“I don’t speak from my mouth; I speak from my heart. Prophet Muhammad says we should say the truth and if we can’t we should keep quiet.”

But carpeting the Emir, who is also the chairman of Katsina State Traditional Rulers Council, a member of All Progressives Congress, and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, said President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation to banish hunger from the country instead.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday morning, Okechukwu, consoled the monarch, pointing out that as a prudent farmer, President Buhari had planted the seeds for economic prosperity in the north and by extension, the entire country.

While insisting that President Buhari had used the greater part of his terms in office to lay the foundation for freedom from hunger, and declaration that we must produce what we eat.

“I understand the frustration of His Royal Majesty; however, President Buhari’s unprecedented investment in agriculture and infrastructure are aimed at wiping out poverty in Nigeria as a whole. That’s why Mr President launched a programme to lift 100 million people out of poverty in ten years,” Okechukwu noted.

When reminded by reporters that the Emir spoke the minds of many Nigerians, who feel that Buhari has failed the country, Okechukwu contended that investment in agriculture and infrastructure takes some time to manifest their immense gross value.

He regretted that the palpable insecurity in various parts of the country tends to overshadow the benefits of President Buhari’s initiatives in agriculture and food security among other prosperity enhancing economic policies and programmes.

“The enormous investment Buhari made in agriculture and infrastructure are the critical pillars holding the foundation for economic growth and prosperity of our dear country. As insecurity abates the flowers of agriculture and infrastructure will flourish and bear fruits,” Okechukwu said.

“One cannot easily forget the tremendous contribution of the Emir and Asiwaju to Buhari’s 2015 victory. With patience, the solid foundation Mr President has laid will turn out as the President’s everlasting legacy. Sooner than later we will stop importation of food.”