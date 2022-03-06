Music Star, Simi Reveals Negative Things She Battled With For Years

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has revealed that she used to have stage fright during the early stage of her music career.

Simi, who went down memory lane about her music journey on Sunday, said she had to master many things on the job to help her career music-wise.

The music star in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle disclosed that she had to go through the learning process because of her choice of music.

She who said it was difficult for her to adapt, listed what she had to contend with to include fame, networking, and relying on opinions of strangers.

The tweets read, “There are so many things that don’t come naturally to me that I’ve had to master because my destiny chose music. Like fame, networking, and depending on outside opinions. I’m just now seriously coming to terms with how difficult this is for me. Sorry, Simi.

“Most days, I just want to write whatever song I like, read a book and hang out with my daughter, and have someone putting $1m in my account weekly just for being myself.

“It’s hard work for my spirit and mind. I used to have disgusting stage fright for years, but I loved music so much, I fought for it .”