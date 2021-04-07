Buhari Made Me IGP At ‘Very Challenging Time’ – Usman Baba

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has assured that Nigeria’s insecurity will improve under his watch even though he was appointed IGP “at a very challenging time”.

Baba, whose appointment was announced by the Presidency on Tuesday, pledged to improve on the achievements of his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu.

The acting IGP disclosed this on Wednesday after he was decorated by Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Baba, who admitted that the country was currently bedeviled by insecurity, said he would ensure that more was done to advance the course of the Force.

“Nigerians will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.

“I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement,” he said.

He also acknowledged that his tenure as IGP came at a time when terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and secessionist agitations were eating deep into the country.

“Much as the challenge of leading the force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that the Nigeria police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr President,” he said.

The new IGP emphasized that he was encouraged by the solid foundation laid by his predecessor and entrenched culture of professional efficiency in the Force.

“These will stimulate me in my capacity as the new acting IGP, to strengthen our strategies and provide the requisite leadership that will change the narratives in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats,” he added.

He further encouraged Nigerians to expect improvement in the security situation and collaborate and cooperate with the new management.

“With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country,” he said.