President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Police Council Meeting (PCM).

A statement by Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad said all governors of the 36 States of the Federation are present at the meeting.

The meeting is holding at the presidential villa.

Advertisement

President @MBuhari currently presiding over the Police Council Meeting (PCM), Governors of the 36 States of the Federation in attendance. pic.twitter.com/9lk1UoE655 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 23, 2019

It is expected that the council may confirm the appointment of the acting Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Adamu was appointed as acting IG on the 15th January this year by President Buhari.