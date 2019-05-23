NCC Releases N100m To Universities For ICT, Telecoms Research

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said that the commission has released over N100 million to some Nigerian universities to carry out research in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Danbatta disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the Endowment of Professorial Chairs for Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

He said the N100m intervention funds given to the academia for research would boost the economy and create employments.

He added that the two brilliant institutions will get N20 million each for the professorial chair for 2019-2020, as pilot scheme, adding that other universities would soon enjoy the intervention.

“This regulatory intervention is novel in telecommunication services regulation in Africa.

“We believe that it would open up vista of growth opportunities in the ICT sector in Nigeria: For the Academia.

“It would enhance the quality of research on that sector as well as the quality of academic and professionals in the beneficiary universities.’’

He urged the beneficiary universities to deploy best-in-class human and material resources capable of delivering the objectives of the project.

“The commission will be encouraged to do more if the key objectives of the programme are achieved for the benefit of the consumers, the industry, academia and our nation,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed said the NCC’s intervention would bridge the gap between the academia and industry.

Rasheed said the intervention would boost the country’s economy as there is a correlation between amount spent on research & development and level of economic development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Yahuza Bello, said that the grant would be used to enhance research and development in the area of communication technology.

“The funds would also be used for training and award of scholarship to those who would be carrying out research in the telecom sector,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of the FUTO, Prof. Eze Francis, thanked NCC for considering the institution for the award. He also said the N20m grant would assist the university to unleash the potential of students and young people employed by the institution.