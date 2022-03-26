Buhari Urges Unity In APC

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday charges members of the All Progressives Congress to remain united and strong, and support the incoming leadership of the party.

Buhari was speaking at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the National Convention of the party.

“This Convention is coming at a crucial time when we prepare for another round of a general election,” the president said, adding that, “The need to remain strong and united for the party to exploit the rich and abundant potentials at its disposal cannot be overemphasized.

“We appreciate the right to hold different opinions and aspirations, however, such differences must not be to the detriment of the party.”

He appealed to members to support the incoming National Working Committee of the party “to promote unity and avoid sentiments that are capable of causing disaffection and disunity.”

The president said, “For those aspiring for party and public offices, your failure to realize such aspirations for party offices or to fly the party’s flag, should not be a basis for a campaign of calumny against the party. We should have the spirit of sportsmanship and always support the party to succeed.”

He said internal democracy should be promoted with equal opportunities for everyone.

He said if this is done, party primaries will not be influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

The president commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for steering the ship of the party saying “the Party under the Caretaker Committee has bounced back to life with the reconciliation of several key and critical stakeholders and groups who had hitherto left the party or were on the verge of leaving the Party.

“The reconciliation process gave the aggrieved stakeholders a true sense of belonging and assurance.

“It is gratifying that the Party recorded massive and unprecedented defections under the Caretaker Committee administration. APC received three sitting Governors, a Deputy Governor, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, and other key officials from opposition parties who defected along with millions of their supporters.

“I am impressed to learn that the membership registration and revalidation exercise undertaken by the Caretaker Committee, has recorded over 41 million members. This has proved that we are indeed Nigeria’s leading and largest political party. It also exhibits our numerical strength and the potential to win elections at all given times fairly and squarely.”

Buhari added that, “Recently, l had cause to intervene in the leadership crisis which was about to cause confusion in the Party. Such internal disputes are common in young democracies such as ours, but we must avoid overheating the polity and not allow our differences to tear and frustrate the Party.

“Like I said earlier, it does not do anybody or the Party any good, when we, as leaders, go down so low and resort to backstabbing and name-calling in the media.

“We should learn how to resolve our differences without jeopardizing our personal relationships and the fate of the Party.”