Buhari Will Not Attend Amaechi’s Turbaning In Daura – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not attend the turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, scheduled for Saturday (today) in the president’s hometown of Daura in Katsina State.

The State House, however, conveyed Buhari’s congratulatory message to the All Progressives Congress chieftain who is to be conferred with the title of ‘Dan Amana (the trusted one)’ by the Daura Emirate Council.

Buhari lauded Amaechi for “working with enormous energy to make the CHANGE we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

The president also congratulated businessman and chieftain of the APC, Nasiru Haladu Danu, who is also scheduled to receive the title of Tafida Babba of Daura from the emirate council today.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president had directed him, the Ministers of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu and Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to represent him (Buhari) at the function.

Buhari is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is participating in the 35th ordinary session of the assembly of the Africa Union heads of state and government.

The president arrived the Ethiopian capital on Thursday and to join other African leaders to find solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent at the session themed: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’