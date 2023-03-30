Building Collapse Scare Disrupts Issuance Of Certificates Of Return In Enugu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The issuance of certificates of return to elected party officials in Enugu State was briefly disrupted when the venue of event at Bon Hotel Sunshine, Enugu, was said to be cracking.

The alert forced elected officials, party faithful and well-wishers to scamper for safety. However, normalcy was restored when it was found out that it was not true, prompting the commencement of the exercise.

Before the disruption, the governor-elect of the state, Mr Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party, and his deputy, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, had been issued their certificates of return.

Aside the guber certificate, PDP in the state has one senator-elect, one House of Representatives-elect and ten members of the State House of Assembly.

Labour Party has two senators-elect, seven House of Representatives-elect, and fourteen House of Assembly elected members, making the party the majority in the state House of Assembly that never had any opposition member since 1999.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the LP in the March 18 elections, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, said he would legitimately pursue the restoration of his mandate. He stated this at Obollo-Eke, Udenu LGA of the state while celebrating the victory of Hon Obinna Ijere, who was declared the winner of Udenu State Constituency after a protracted delay.

Edeoga said, “No negotiation. No retreat, no surrender until our mandate is restored.”

The 30, 000 votes recorded in Nkanu East LGA by the PDP is being contested by the LP, with its claim that the LGA did not register such figure during the accreditation.