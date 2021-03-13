Buratai Responds To Missing Arms Fund allegation

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has debunked news linking him to alleged misappropriation of funds for procurement of arms.

Gen. Buratai stated in a statement by his lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, on Friday that no money was missing during his tenure.

It would be recalled that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, had claimed in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, that funds running into billions of naira meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition during the tenure of the immediate past service chiefs, were unaccounted for.

However, Monguno has since denied the report, saying he was quoted out of context.

Buratai, who was the COAS between 2015 and 2021, said no fund was missing under his stewardship.

He also said his name was never mentioned in the interview granted by Mr Monguno.