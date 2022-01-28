Burkina Faso Coup Leader To Handover When ‘Conditions Are Right’

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: Reuters

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who led the Burkina Faso’s military junta in toppling the country’s democratic leadership, has announced that he will hand over to a democratic government “when the conditions are right,” implying that his regime may not relinquish power any time soon.

The junta who called themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, had said that following instances of insecurity, they convinced other fellow soldiers about dissolving the government of President Christian Kabore last Monday.

The plot was successfully effected on Monday.

UN Calls For Swift Return To Democracy In Burkina Faso, Demands President’s Immediate Release

Anticipating stiff international pressure, Damiba on Friday quickly begged the nations of the world for support.

“When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order.

“I call on the international community to support our country so it can exit this crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

In three years, Burkina Faso is now the third country to experience a coup, following Mali and the Republic of Guinea.

