Sierra Leone: ECOWAS Condemns Attempted Raid On Military Armoury, Vows To Resist 8th Coup In Africa In 3 Years

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned an attempt by unknown individuals to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown, Sierra Leone, earlier on Sunday.

ECOWAS in a statement said it “learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.”

The bloc vowed to resist another attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in the region.

The attempted raid reportedly sparked panic and prompted the Sierra Leonean government to declare a nationwide overnight curfew.

In a statement, the country’s Information Minister, Chernor Bah, said “some unidentified individuals” had tried to enter the military facility which also houses several foreign embassies, including those of Germany, China, Gambia, Lebanon, Syria and Austria.

“The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control,” Bah said, adding that the curfew was aimed at helping authorities apprehend the suspects behind the failed attack.

THE WHISTLER reports that the incident comes amidst growing fears of a resurgence of military coups in West Africa.

Since 2020, successful or attempted coups have taken place in 6 countries in the region, including Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

On October 25, 2021, efforts by a transitional government to restore democracy in Sudan (North East Africa) were thwarted by soldiers led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane who reportedly chased out the transitional civilian leaders in the country.

ECOWAS, which has taken a tough stance against unconstitutional changes of power, vowed to stand with the people and government of Sierra Leone.

“ECOWAS reiterates its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of Government,” the bloc said.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to “consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development” in the country.

Sierra Leone’s government is yet to provide further details about the identity or motives of the armed men who attempted to raid the barracks armoury.