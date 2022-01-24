Burkina Faso Coupists Dissolve Democratic Govt, Close Country’s Borders

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: Reuters

Military junta in Burkina Faso has announced the dissolution of the country’s democratic government.

The announcement was made on Monday via the country’s national television seized by the soldiers after it toppled president Roch Marc Christian Kabore and detained him at an undisclosed location.

The junta who called themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, said they agreed to dissolve government because Christian Kabore failed to secure the country.

They promised to restore constitutional order later while shutting down the country’s borders.

The development has drawn strong criticism from the United Nations, UN.

UN Secretary Antonio Guterres advised the soldiers to ensure that the dethroned president is “protected”.

