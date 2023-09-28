Burkina Faso Junta Foils Second Coup Attempt Barely A Year After Overthrowing President

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Burkina Faso’s junta led by Ibrahim Traore disclosed via national television on Wednesday that it foiled a coup attempt on Tuesday.

The development is coming nearly one year after the country’s military officers ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba through a coup d’etat on September 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Announcing the coup attempt via his X page, Traore tweeted that despite the actions of some senior soldiers, he remained committed to the liberation of our country.

He urged citizens to keep watch over the country.

“I am reassured of my determination to lead the Transition successfully despite adversity and the various maneuvers to stop our inexorable march towards assumed sovereignty.

“Thanks to all Burkinabè people who

continually ensure citizen monitoring, a

guarantee of collective success,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

The junta disclosed that some of the soldiers have been arrested.

THE WHISTLER reports that in recent times, coups have been reported in a few African countries, including Niger and Gabon.

The coup leaders in the different countries unanimously blamed foreigners for the impoverishment of their people while accusing the ousted governments of corruption.