Bayelsa Poll: Southern Ijaw Monarchs Throw Weight Behind Gov Diri Reelection Bid

Bid by Douye Diri to return as Governor of Bayelsa State, in the November 11 election has received a boost as traditional rulers representing the four constituencies of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The monarchs also passed a vote of confidence in the Governor declaring that he’s their preferred candidate in the governorship election in the state.

The traditional rulers said their decision was premised on the governor’s manifest love for Southern Ijaw by bringing development to their area.

They added that it was time to reciprocate his gesture to the people of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers at Angiama shortly after inspecting the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road, the paramount ruler of Enewari community and chairman, Southern Ijaw Paramount Rulers Council, Chief Job Dairus, said the Southern Ijaw people were particularly pleased with the governor for the road project, which has reached advanced stages of construction.

He described the road as a big-ticket project and lauded Governor Diri for the courage to carry on with it despite the project being on the drawing board for over 60 years.

“Speaker after speaker have praised the governor and the reason is simple, with Constituency 1-4 having spoken, the Southern Ijaw Traditional Rulers have passed a vote of confidence in Senator Douye Diri,” Chief Dairus said.

He added, “We thank all those that have supported this project, from paramount rulers to government officials.

“I think everybody wants the progress of Southern Ijaw. This vote of confidence is for him to continue his good work and for the road to get to other communities he has promised.”

Also speaking, the council spokesman, Dr. Koko Sample, said they were overwhelmed by the progress of work on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road, saying it is a testament to the fact that Diri was committed to development of the area.

Dr. Sample said contrary to propaganda, the road project was going on well and that soon vehicles will get to the local government headquarters, Oporoma, and other communities.

Othe traditional rulers, who spoke from the different constituencies, equally commended the governor.

Notable Southern Ijaw leaders that inspected the project were the senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr. Konbowei Benson, former Chief Of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo, Chief Douyi Douglas-Naingba, a former Commissioner for Works and one-time Acting President, Ijaw National Congress, Charles Ambaiowei as well as a former Commissioner for Environment, Ebipatei Apaingolo among others.