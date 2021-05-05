Burna Boy’s Single, ‘Ye’ Gets Gold Certification In US

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America

The track “Ye” which is now certified Gold in the US was released in 2018, and it is one of the songs in the “Outside” album.

Taking to his Official Instagram handle, the Grammy Award winner, shared the news where he thanked fans for their love and support.

“YE” off the OUTSIDE album is Gold in 🇺🇸. I’m thankful for the love and support, we go again!” He said.

“Outside” album was released on August 6, 2018. And consists mostly of Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and road rap.

It featured guest vocals from English musicians J Hus, Lily Allen and Mabel.

The album was supported by six singles: “Rock Your Body”, “Streets of Africa”, “Koni Baje”, “Sekkle Down”, “Heaven’s Gate” and “Ye”.