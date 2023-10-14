BWARI: 114 FCT Couples Filed For Divorce In 9 Months

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Within the last nine months, about 114 couples residing in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) approached courts in the area for the dissolution of their marriages, THE WHISTLER investigation has shown.

Bwari is a densely populated area serving as one of the six area councils in the FCT.

Our correspondent visited different courts in Bwari to ascertain the rate of divorce suits emanating from the area.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, has received 62 divorce applications from January to September 2023.

For the Grade One Area Court Bwari, 32 divorce applications have been filed by couples in the last nine months.

At the Upper Area Court Bwari 1, THE WHISTLER found out that 11 divorce applications were instituted there between January and September.

For the Upper Area Court Bwari 2, Kuduru road, 7 couples were said to have applied for the dissolution of their marriages since January 2023.

At Court 17 of the FCT High Court sitting in Bwari, 2 divorce applications were filed.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the rate of divorce applications at the FCT High Court Bwari was slowed down because the court’s judge was away for about six months attending the 2023 election petition tribunal.

These courts have the requisite jurisdiction to entertain civil (divorce) matters and criminal cases.

THE WHISTLER further gathered that some of the divorce cases are still pending, some were struck out and others were granted.

Honourable Abdulrahman Ibrahim, a judge of Grade One Area Court, Bwari, had told THE WHISTLER in an interview that most of the applications bordered on economic problems, lack of sexual intimacy, and domestic violence, among others.