NSCDC Deploys Undercover Agents To Schools Amid Renewed Attacks

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is set to deploy undercover agents in schools nationwide as part of efforts to boost security across learning institutions.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of a five-day capacity building on ‘safe school response’.

Audi said the Corps would partner with the Ministry of Education in each state and Local Education Authorities for the successful implementation of the directive.

Audi, who was represented by ACG Training and Capacity Building, David Abi, said that the NSSRCC was a critical component of the implementation strategy of the National Plan on Safe Schools.

The capacity building was organised by NSCDC’s National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC) and was designed to strengthen the resilience of relevant stakeholders including vigilante groups, retired security personnel, host communities and serving personnel of NSCDC.

He said that the plan was developed by the government to mobilise synergy among security agencies and relevant stakeholders towards schools’ protection.

The CG acknowledged the rising cases of attacks and violence on schools in Nigeria and its attendant negative impacts, including increasing the rate of out-of-school children in the country.

He said in view of the recurring attacks and violence in schools in the country, the task ahead of the centre was enormous.

“It requires effective synergy and collaboration from all stakeholders including the Federal, State and Local Governments.

“It is also pertinent to state that the Standard Operating Procedure of the Centre provides for the creation of state coordinating centres and local government response centres for effective and seamless operation.

“It is for this singular fact that I respectfully present on behalf of the centre, the request for the kind consideration for allocation of an existing structure within each of the state capitals in the North-West to serve as the safe school coordination centres,” he said.

“Be reminded that aside from being ambassadors of the centre, you are equally the foot soldiers who are in direct contact with the members of schools and host communities,” he said.

He charged them to ensure that the knowledge gained from this training was put into effective practice in the discharge of their duties.

“Furthermore, members of the vigilante groups and private guards company must be ready to collaborate and work in harmony with security agencies to facilitate effective protection of our schools.”