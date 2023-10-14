Bayelsa Poll: Diri Replies Sylva, Says Claims On Sagbama-Ekeremor Road Project False

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has taken a swipe at former Governor of the State, Timipre Sylva, declaring his claim on the Sagbama-Ekeremor road project was nothing but false.

Until a few weeks ago, Sylva was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election before the Federal High Court disqualified him.

He has vowed to appeal the judgement and has not started his campaign.

The APC in the last week suspended the inauguration of its campaign council, with sources saying it was due to the disqualification handed down on the former Minister of State for Petroleum.

He had claimed he began the construction of the disputed road to a certain stage before his predecessor completed it.

But Diri said the claim was not only misleading but false.

Speaking at Igeibiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign, Diri lambasted Sylva, noting that the former Minister did not pour a shovel of sand on the road when he governed the state for five years.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, who is a member of the Publicity Directorate of the state PDP Governorship Campaign Council, quoted the governor as saying Bayelsans do not deserve a governor who lies and who had nothing to show for his time as governor.

Diri said he was not at Igeibiri to campaign, saying his achievements in the community speak volumes, assuring that he will do more when he returns for a second tenure.

He expressed appreciation to the Igeibiri people for always standing by the PDP and expressed optimism that they will again support him and his party during the election.

At Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw LGA, Diri was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Owou fini-owei keni” of Southern Ijaw (One who opened the road to Southern Ijaw).

He assured the Oporoma people that the generator promised the community would be installed before the end of this year and that his administration would stop at nothing to ensure that Southern Ijaw was developed.

On the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road, the governor said it would be completed in 2024 and solicited continuous support for his administration.

The campaign trail equally stopped at Angiama, where he also received a chieftaincy title as well as assurances of support from the people.

“We saw their campaign in my local government, Ekeremor, and they were telling lies to the whole world. That (Ekeremor-Sagbama) road was started by the NDDC, worked on by my predecessor and I completed it.

“It was one of our campaign points and today I have completed that road. The governor who stayed for five years never poured a shovel of sand on that road, but he is claiming he did it to an extent.

“We did not come to campaign as we are your children. We know you have always been behind us and will do so again.

“We are not like those people who say I will do, so vote for me. With my background in Ijaw struggle, I will do more to develop Bayelsa.

“We thought we were doing our work, but we have also been rewarded with a chieftaincy title. On behalf of the campaign council, we are very grateful.”