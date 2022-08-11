Bwari Attack: Slain Soldiers Laid To Rest

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army ambushed by terrorists at the Bwari Area Council of Abuja have been laid to rest.

The slain Batallion guards including a Captain officer, Attah Samuel and four soldiers were buried at the Guards Brigade Cemetery in the Maitama Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations in Charge of the Brigade Captain, Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday.

Abakpa said, “Guards Brigade Nigerian Army and the entire Barracks community was today 10th August 2022 thrown into a state of mourning as the remains of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who recently paid the supreme price during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.”

The deceased personnel who served with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT were killed during a clearance operation on July 23.

The personnel were reportedly heading to foil an impending attack on the Nigeria Law School, situated in Bwari when they got ambushed by terrorists.

According to reports, at least eight soldiers were killed in the incident, two of which were indigenes of Kogi State