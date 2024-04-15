Nigerian Army To Organise Seminar On Social Media Use For Southeast Journalists

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army, through its Department of Civil-Military Affairs, is organizing a one-day seminar for media professionals in the southeast. The seminar, titled “Enhancing National Security through the Responsible Use of Social Media,” aims to promote responsible online practices and combat the spread of misinformation.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 23rd, at the GIA Event Center in Aba, Abia State, the seminar will target bloggers, social media influencers, journalists, and other media stakeholders from across the southeast region. This marks the 33rd edition of the Nigerian Army’s social media engagement program aimed at fostering collaboration with critical media players to address national security challenges.

In a statement released on Monday, Captain J.G Pam, the Department of Civil-Military Affairs coordinator for Abia State, explained the initiative. He stated, “The Nigerian Army, as part of her transformation drive and the need to interact/interface more with the Nigerian citizens, has embarked on several sensitization programs.

“The 33rd edition is scheduled for Aba, Abia State on 23 April 2024 (This is the 1st of its kind in Abia State). At the end of the event, a Certificate of Participation will be given to all accredited participants,” he said.