CAC Warns Lawyers, Accountants, Others, Against Presenting Forged Documents For Company Registration

The Registrar General/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar has warned lawyers, accountants and chartered secretaries among others to avoid sharp practices while dealing with the Commission.

Abubakar stated this while receiving the President of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, Taiwo Olowokolade, who was on a courtesy visit to the Commission.

The RG frowned at situations where the commission is bombarded with forged documents at the point of registration.

He, therefore, stated that the Commission was ready to take drastic measures against any erring professional, adding that upon the implementation of the CAMA, 2020; the CAC registration portal had placed more responsibilities on professionals acting on the authority of their clients.

This, he stated, was done based on the assumption that professionals would always do the right thing in the interest of their clients.

The Registrar General however, commended ICSAN for maintaining professional ethics in their conducts and congratulated members of the profession for their reintegration into the CAC Governing Board by the CAMA, 2020.

He assured them of the Commission’s continued support and cooperation and used the forum to congratulate the newly inducted CAC Staff by ICSAN.

Speaking earlier, the President of ICSAN, Taiwo Olowokolade applauded the reform initiatives of the Commission and pledged of the institute’s continued support and cooperation with the CAC.

He stated that ICSAN was dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration in Nigeria.

Olowokolade also assured that ICSAN members would continue to adhere strictly to professional ethics in the discharge of their responsibilities.

It would be recalled that 14 members of staff of CAC were admitted through the ICSAN Fast-Track in 2021 and inducted as Associates of the institute on Friday 23rd July, 2021.