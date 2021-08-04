COVID-19: NYSC Allays Fears, Says 109 Who Tested Positive Not Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied a report that 109 corps members tested positive for COVID-19.

The NYSC management said the caption as well as the body of the report are misleading.

“Management hereby restates that there is no COVID-19 positive Corps Member in any of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide,” it said.

The report had claimed that 109 “corps members” tested positive for the virus, but the NYSC clarified that persons who test positive before being admitted into NYSC camps cannot be referred to as “corps members”

In a statement posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday, the NYSC said all prospective corps members are made to undergo COVID-19 tests before being admitted into camps and only those who test negative are admitted, while those who test positive are handed over to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for treatment and management.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the NYSC management had released guidelines to be followed by prospective corps members before resumption at the orientation camps.

Among the rules is that the prospective corps members must register for compulsory COVID-19 testing ahead of commencement of the three weeks orientation exercise.

“It is pertinent to state that there is a gulf of difference between a Corps Member and a Prospective Corps Member.

“One becomes a Corps Member after admittance to the camp, registers and administered the Oath of National Allegiance,” said the NYSC.

It said although those who tested positive were already mobilized, they had yet to enter the camps as their COVID positive statuses were revealed at the point of registration and thus they cannot be called “corps members” yet but rather, prospective corps members.

“In view of the foregoing explanation, there is no red alert in NYSC Orientation Camps, as all Corps Members, as well as camp officials admitted in the camps are COVID-19 negative”, they said.