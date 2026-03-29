CAF General Secretary Resigns Amid AFCON Trophy Controversy

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In a dramatic turn of events that has further shaken African football, the General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has resigned following mounting pressure over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy decision.

The resignation comes in the wake of widespread backlash after CAF’s contentious ruling on the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision, which saw the tournament title reassigned under disputed circumstances, has drawn criticism from football federations, players, and fans across the continent.

Sources within CAF indicate that the outgoing General Secretary stepped down after an emergency executive committee meeting, where concerns were raised about administrative transparency and adherence to football regulations.

The controversy intensified after CAF’s decision to strip one nation of hosting and subsequently alter the competition’s outcome, sparking protests and formal complaints from affected parties.

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Several member associations have questioned the integrity of the decision-making process, calling for an independent review.

Critics argue that the situation undermines the credibility of African football’s governing body and sets a troubling precedent for future tournaments.

In a brief statement, CAF acknowledged the resignation, noting that it was in the “best interest of the organization” as it seeks to restore confidence and stability.

An interim General Secretary is expected to be appointed while investigations into the matter continue.

The fallout from the AFCON saga has continued to dominate headlines, with stakeholders urging reforms within CAF to ensure transparency and fairness.

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As pressure mounts, attention now turns to how the organization will navigate the crisis and rebuild trust among its members and supporters.

The developments mark one of the most significant administrative upheavals in CAF’s recent history, raising serious questions about governance and accountability at the highest level of African football.