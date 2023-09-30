‘My Daughter Abandoned Me After Winning N100m BBNaija Prize’—Phyna’s Father Cries Out

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Felix Otabor, the father of Season 7 Big Brother Naija winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, has recounted his hardship experience following his daughter’s triumph in securing the coveted N100 million prize during the ‘Level Up’ edition of the show in 2022.

Phyna clinched the coveted N100 million BBNaija prize in 2022 during the ‘Level Up’ edition of the show.

The father of the reality TV star cried out after his daughter asked him to stop working and abandoned him.

According to the 68-year-old ambulance car driver, his daughter’s win brought a heavy sigh of relief that God has finally answered their prayers.

The father who cried for help revealed that Phyna doesn’t pick their calls any more and he only get to see her on Facebook and Instagram when ever the she post pictures.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Otabor said, “I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why?

“I am a professional hearse driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life. But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car again. Once in a while, the Vice-Chairman of our association will allow me to drive his own car.

“I sold all my four cars because at the time , my daughter won the show. I thought that God had finally answered our prayers. I called her on the telephone, and she said God has blessed us.

“She asked me to do away with all my old cars, or she would give them out to Aboki, any day she returned. So, instead of allowing her to dash out my cars to scavengers, I decided to sell them as scraps and used the proceeds to renovate my house. And that was the beginning of my suffering.

“I stopped doing my business because I had no car again. And my neighbours thought I was either stingy or pretending as if my daughter just won a N100 million grand prize. I was the Vice-Chairman of our association, but when I couldn’t show up at our station for some time, they replaced me with another person.

“From that moment, things started getting tough for me.I am even looking for somebody that will give me a car on hire purchase. I need help, it has come to that point/. I don’t want to die in silence.”