CAN President Leads Christians Protest Against Deborah Samuel’s Killing In Ibadan

Christian Association of Nigeria President, Rev Olasupo Ayokunle, on Sunday led members of the Oritamefa Baptist Church to protest the killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Samuel was stoned to death and her corpse set ablaze by some of her Muslim schoolmates who accused her of blasphemy.

The protesters who displayed various placards conveying their message demanded justice for the victim and others killed in similar situations.

The protesting Christians held the peaceful protest on the premises of Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan where they condemned the killing and other criminal acts in the name of religion.

They urged the Federal Government to bring to justice the perpetrators of the act to serve as deterrent to others

While speaking to journalists during the protest, the CAN president said such acts would be stopped if perpetrators were promptly brought to justice.

Ayokunle said, “The Federal Government should allow the supremacy of the constitution to prevail. Our constitution is supreme and it should be so indeed. No religious adherents should be allow to take laws into their own hands.

” There must be justice for those whose lives have been unduly terminated. Extrajudicial killings should no longer be condoned and everything must be done to stop it

” But I urge Christians across the country to maintain peaceful coexistence with others regardless of their religious affiliations.”