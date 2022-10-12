CAN Tasks Oyo APC Governorship Candidate Folarin On Good Governance

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said the Oyo electorate will vote for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, if they are impressed with his programmes.

Advertisement

The CAN Coordinator for Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Rev Titus Morakinyo, said this in an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday during the visit of Folarin and other APC chieftains to the leadership of the CAN in the local government.

Folarin met with the Christian leaders at the Vineyard of Grace Evangelical Church and the clerics prayed for him after the meeting.

Morakinyo said, “What we need is competent and reliable governance for everything to fall in place, in terms of education, security, social amenities if there is good governance, the country will be better.

“If they are willingly to serve the people, the people are ready to serve them. CAN does not have anything against them except for the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“They ought to have informed the people, carry the Christians along when they were making that decision if they have known that they will come back, If you recognise some important stakeholders, carry them along when there is a crucial issue or decision to be made.

“Once the party knows that is how it will be, they should have made consultations before now.”

Teslim assured the association of good governance with a promise not to disappoint Christians and other segments of the society.

He said Christians were critical stakeholders in politics of the state and promised that they would be adequately represented if he wins.