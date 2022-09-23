CASE CLOSED: Supreme Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Atiku’s PDP Presidential Primary Victory

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out a suit challenging the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was won by Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Ndukwe Cosmas Chukwudi, one of the presidential aspirants of the PDP had on April 28 begun a legal action at the Federal High Court seeking to stop the presidential primaries from holding.

His main ground of argument was that the PDP contravened its zoning agreement and refused to field a candidate from the South East.

The PDP had urged the lower court to hold that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The matter reached up to the Supreme Court for constitutional interpretation.

On Friday, Justice Adamu Jauro held that the court would not delve into the internal matters of a political party.

The apex court dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction.