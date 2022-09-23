Wike Reveals Why He ‘ Rejected Tinubu’s Senatorial Ticket’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, offered him a senatorial ticket on the platform of the ruling party but he turned it down.

Wike stated this on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after promising to speak on issues bordering on the party on Thursday.

The governor who came second during the presidential primary election of the party in May has been having running battle with the presidential candidate of the PDP and the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, with his camp insisting Ayu must go.

While Ayu has remained adamant that he will not go, the governor vowed to fight what he called injustice in the party.

He said his vow to remain in the party prompted him to remain in the party despite an offer to join the APC and pick the senatorial ticket of the APC.

Wike justified his refusal saying, “I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate.

I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it.”