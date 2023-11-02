Catholic Priest Goes Missing In Abuja

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Samson Emokhidi, under the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has reportedly gone missing in the capital city after leaving his residence on October 1, 2023.

A statement released by the Archdiocese, and addressed to “All Priest, Religious and Lay Faithfuls” stated that the priest disappeared ‘without any trace’ and has not been seen nor heard from ever since.

The statement which was dated October 30, 2023 and signed by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Fr Sam Tumba, stated that the matter has been reported to the local civil authorities who have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

It also urged anyone with useful information concerning the whereabouts of the priest to contact the Chancery or the necessary authorities.

“This is to inform the entire Archdiocese family about our brother and Priest Rev. Fr. Samson Emokhidi, who left the house on Sunday 1st October, 2023 at about 20.45pm.

“He left without any trace and has not been seen or heard from since then.

“The matter has been reported to the civil authorities who have since commenced investigations.

“The Archbishop and the Auxiliary Bishop request that we remember him in our prayers and if anyone has useful information regarding his whereabouts to kindly contact the Chancery.

“Thanking you in anticipation of your cooperation in this sensitive matter. Praying God to bless you and your work,” the statement said.

When THE WHISTLER contacted the Chancellor, Fr. Tumba to ascertain if there was any update on the matter, he stated that the priest was still missing and had not been found.