Wike Approves Funds For National Mosque, Church Maintenance After Inspection

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, approved funds for the maintenance of the National Mosque and the Christian Ecumenical Centre.

Accompanied by senior officials from the FCT Administration, Wike noted that work on the monuments had been suspended by contractors due to financial constraints.

The minister recalled that the Christian Centre had requested funds for the second phase of its renovation.

He said if the FCTA ran out of necessary resources to complete the project, he would engage with President Bola Tinubu to secure additional funding.

“Jobs were awarded for the maintenance of the two National Monuments, which are the Mosque and the Church, and the jobs stopped because there were additional works that ought to be done.

“I am satisfied with all I have seen today and I have given the approval that the money should be released to the contractors to complete the additional project.

“While the Christian Centre had requested for a Phase II, which I said that I would look at the cost, if it is within what the Ministry of the FCT can build on its own, we would likely go ahead, but if it is what is above our threshold, we would have to go back to Mr. President for approval.

“What this tells you is that, it is in line with the agenda of Mr. President which is the Renewed Hope agenda of running an inclusive government, not abandoning National Monuments like these, which is part of our pride. Look at what we saw at the mosque, see the landscaping, look at what we have seen here in the church and the landscaping.

“They are built for the city and that is why I have said that Mr. President is not anti any religion. He takes all religions as one because we are all one Nigeria. Of course, you should know that he gave me the approval to come and visit these places and take up what it requires to be done,” Wike stated.