Catholic Priest Risks Imprisonment Over Comments On Homosexuality

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A Catholic priest in Iceland could face imprisonment following remarks defending Church doctrine on homosexuality, sparking debate over religious freedom and the scope of the country’s anti-conversion therapy law.

Father Jakob Rolland, a French-born priest and chancellor of the Diocese of Reykjavík, came under scrutiny after a radio interview in early March. During the programme, he was asked whether individuals with same-sex attraction could receive Holy Communion.

Responding, Rolland explained the Catholic Church’s position, stating that having a homosexual inclination is not considered sinful, but acting on it is. He added that those wishing to receive Communion should seek conversion, go to confession, and commit to living chastely.

“If a person has a tendency or inclination toward homosexuality, that’s not a sin. It becomes a sin when such an inclination is lived out in a sinful manner,” he said, noting that the Church offers spiritual guidance to individuals seeking to change their lives.

Rolland also clarified that the Church does not promote “conversion therapy,” but rather spiritual accompaniment for those who voluntarily seek pastoral support. The comments, however, triggered backlash from LGBT advocacy groups.

Under legislation introduced in 2023, Iceland criminalized attempts to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, with penalties of up to three years in prison. Activists argue that even offering guidance aimed at encouraging individuals to alter their lifestyle could fall within the scope of the law.

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The Samtökin ’78 National Queer Organization of Iceland has led calls for sanctions against the priest, and the issue was subsequently raised in Parliament. Socialist lawmaker Sigmundur Rúnarsson criticized Rolland’s remarks, asserting that Icelandic society “has nothing to do with the Catholic Church.”

The Ministry of Justice, however, cautioned against politicizing the matter, noting that accusations against individuals should not originate from Parliament, whose role is to enact laws.

Rolland insists there are no legal grounds for arrest and said he does not fear potential consequences. “I must fight for the Lord,” he said, adding that many people have expressed support and some have reached out seeking to reconnect with the Church.

The 70-year-old priest also argued that public opinion in Iceland discourages dissenting views, describing what he sees as growing pressure against religious expression. He expressed concern about the influence of LGBT teachings in schools, while lamenting the decline of religious instruction.

Despite the controversy, Rolland said he remains committed to his ministry in Iceland, where Catholics constitute roughly 8–10 percent of the population. He noted that increasing numbers of young people are approaching the Church and seeking baptism.