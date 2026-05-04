NDLEA Raids Kano Drug Joints, Arrests 6

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Strategic Command, has arrested six suspects with different quantities of illicit substances believed to be narcotics.

The Commander of the NDLEA in Kano, Mr Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, on Monday in Kano.

He said that the arrests were made during a raid on some hot spots in and around the Bayero University, Kano, Old campus site.

Yahaya-Lawal said that the raid was part of “Operation Sharar Mafaka”, following a formal complaint from the university’s management.

The commander said that the suspects were apprehended for trespassing and engaging in the sale and consumption of illicit substances within and around the university premises.

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He added that items linked to the illegal activities were impounded and subsequently destroyed to render them unusable.

“This action demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a drug-free environment where students, staff and their families can live and work in safety.

“We will not relent in our efforts to dislodge all drug joints under Operation Sharar Mafaka,” Yahaya-Lawal said

The commander noted that the success of the operation was due to effective collaboration between the agency and the university authorities, whose timely report enabled a swift response.

He warned that the agency would not tolerate the use of government or educational facilities for drug-related activities.

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Yahaya-Lawal also urged members of the public and institutions to report suspicious activities to support ongoing efforts to eliminate drug abuse and trafficking in the state.