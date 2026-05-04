NIS Warns Against Fraudulent Passport Payment Platforms

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The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned Nigerians against patronising fraudulent platforms for passport payments, while dismissing claims of third-party involvement in its application process.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, on Monday in Abuja.

Akinlabi described as false and misleading the allegations suggesting that a religious organisation was linked to its payment system.

He maintained that its passport application process remained secure, transparent and fully government-approved, and was accessible only through its official portal: http://passport.immigration.gov.ng⁠

He stressed that the portal was the sole authorised platform for all passport-related payments and processing for Nigerians both within the country and in the diaspora.

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“The service has not authorised any religious body, private organisation or individual to act as an intermediary or receive payments on its behalf.

“The claims that a religious organisation appears in our payment process are entirely false and do not reflect the structure, integrity or processes of the NIS,” he said.

He added that a simple verification of the NIS official portal would confirm the authenticity and transparency of its system.

He cautioned that any third-party links or platforms claiming to process passport payments for the NIS were fraudulent and should be avoided.

He said the NIS had commenced investigation into the source of the allegations, noting that preliminary findings suggested the involvement of individuals attempting to mislead the public or damage the Service’s reputation.

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He assured that appropriate sanctions would be applied against those found culpable.

He reiterated that NIS operated strictly in line with government financial regulations and works only with licensed and accredited payment service providers clearly indicated on its official platform.

He warned that payments made outside the approved channels were at the risk of the payer, adding that it would not be responsible for any loss or inconvenience arising from such transactions.

The NIS urged Nigerians to exercise caution, use only its official portal, and avoid unauthorised agents, websites and third-party platforms.

“The service does not recognise or provide any alternative payment options for passport applications or related services,” he said.

Akinlabi assured the public of NIS commitment to safeguarding trust by strengthening its systems and monitoring processes to prevent fraud, misuse and misrepresentation.

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“For further inquiries or assistance, we advise the public to contact NIS via its verified communication channels, including its social media handles on X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook (@nigimmigration).

“Other contact centre numbers are 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092 available 24/7, and WhatsApp lines 0916087800 and 09117717772,”he said.