Cervical Cancer Could Be First Cancer To Be Eradicated — Pfizer

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Pfizer, has revealed that cervical cancer may be the first cancer to be wiped out with a vaccine.

Advertisement

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the woman’s cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina).

WHO said in almost all cervical cancer cases, 99 percent are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) and it is an extremely common virus transmitted via sexual contact.

It is the third most common malignancy in women globally and remains the leading cause of cancer-related death for women in developing countries.

Every year, the final week of April is designated as World Immunization Week to highlight the need for community protection against diseases that can be prevented through vaccination.

In a statement signed by Pfizer in commemoration of this year’s World Immunization Week, its Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Kodjo Soroh, emphasized the need to invest in vaccine research and development.

Advertisement

Soroh said, “Vaccines underpin our global health security by preventing and controlling over 30 infectious diseases, reducing unnecessary hospitalizations, and controlling infectious disease outbreaks. We should not forget that they are one of the world’s most powerful and cost-effective public health tools available and have successfully helped to eradicate, eliminate, and manage many deadly infectious diseases. Smallpox has been eradicated and polio is nearly gone. Cervical cancer could become the first cancer to be eliminated.

“Vaccines also play a critical role in combating antimicrobial resistance, they can reduce antibiotic use by preventing bacterial infections in the first place, such as with the pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines, and can also prevent viral infections such as flu, which can provoke secondary infections requiring antibiotics.”

He further said that many people would be safe from life-threatening diseases when resources are channeled toward vaccine elimination.

More than at any other time in history, Soroh said people are taking use of secure and reliable immunizations to fend off illnesses. According to him, these shots have shielded “newborns to seniors” of all ages.

He however noted, “our work is not done. Many viruses and bacteria still present a serious health risk, and so we continue to focus on research and development in new areas, with the goal of adding more approved vaccines to tackle pathogens.

Advertisement

“By getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself and also avoid spreading preventable diseases to other people in your community. Some people cannot get certain vaccines because they are too young or too old or they have a weakened immune system or other serious health conditions. Those people are less likely to catch a preventable disease when you and others around them are vaccinated against it. Help protect yourself and the people you love by staying up to date on recommended vaccinations.”

“Global vaccination coverage figures are looking up, but they still mask huge inequalities that we cannot afford to ignore. To help protect as many people as possible from a life-threatening illness, we are working to develop and distribute vaccines throughout the world. We have already seen that by channeling resources to the most promising public health opportunities, we can have an impact across all areas of life.”