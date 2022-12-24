Christmas: Ohanaeze Charges Town Unions To Find Solutions To Insecurity, Voter Apathy

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weekend, charged town unions of communities in Igbo land to use this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations to discuss developmental matters, including political sensitisation of eligible voters ahead of the 2023 elections

Advertisement

Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in a message he made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, “As we approach the 2023 general elections, the usual Igbo town meetings that hold every December offer us a veritable opportunity to address certain issues that confront the Igbo as a collective.

“The Igbo society is structured in a concentric outgrowth hierarchy of family, kindred, hamlet, village and town; and each of the units has a leadership and ultimately a traditional ruler for efficient and effective social-political community organization.”

He urged communities, led by traditional rulers and presidents-general, to address insecurity and the 2023 elections during their meetings.

According to him, “The South East of Nigeria was adjudged the most peaceful and serene geopolitical zone until April 5, 2021 when hoodlums or the unknown gunmen attacked and overwhelmed the Correctional Centre, Owerri, and released a total of 1, 844 prison inmates.

Advertisement

“Ohanaeze had interrogated the strategic capacity of the local non-state actors to overwhelm a highly fortified correction centre and discharged a total of 1,844 inmates without any arrest.

“Since that episode, the Igbo are confronted with various forms of insecurity. Added to the menace of Fulani herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, we now have Fulani kidnappers and community invaders in many parts of Igbo land.”

Ohanaeze regretted that hundreds of lives have been lost to these recent developments, adding that, “This is very appalling and unbecoming. There must be a drastic step to counter the narrative.”

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Ohanaeze stated that, “Nigeria is at a crossroads. It stares all of us on our faces that if Nigeria is allowed to continue to swim in corporate malfeasance, corruption, incompetence, moral turpitude, zero patriotism and their likes that have given rise to the ongoing mass unemployment, rising insecurity, poverty and other pathologies, our next generation will suffer irretrievably.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not wax eloquent on partisan politics. Rather, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is an umbrella socio-cultural organization with a central philosophy to represent and protect the interests of all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

Advertisement

“We owe it a duty to foster peace and cordial relationship between the Igbo and other ethnic groups in Nigeria. On the other hand, we stand against injustice whenever, wherever and however it is indicated.”

Ohanaeze, the statement, said ‘it is the turn of the South East to produce the president and commander in chief of the armed forces for the Federal Republic of Nigeria’.

Quoting the group, “This assertion is based on the entrenched rotation and zoning of political offices in Nigeria. Since the struggle for the presidency commenced, there have been orchestrated intrigues to subvert those age-long inter-ethnic political mechanisms for national stability by scheming the Igbo out of the process.

“Staying the course of providence, Peter Obi was able to strategize the best out of the bourgeois corrupt machinations as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election.

“As it stands, there should be a distinction between the politics we have and the politics we need. The Ohanaeze position is reinforced by the reality that Peter Obi represents the confluence of both the national justice and the politics that Nigeria needs.

“Ohanaeze therefore urges Ndigbo to participate actively in the 2023 general elections by mobilising themselves, close ranks and strive at best as our brothers’ keeper.”

Advertisement

The president general of Ohanaeze ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, in the release, said that, “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now.

“The Igbo have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.”

Ohanaeze also called on town unions to discuss the damage done by the sit-at-home orders being observed in South East every Monday.

The statement read, “There is no gainsaying the rampant sit at home in the South East has done incalculable damage to the Igbo economy. Evidence has shown that the Igbo adversaries are happy that we have chosen to face the barrel of the gun inwards.

“It is inconceivable that a group of people will decide to cripple its economy. This is an unfortunate exercise and must be addressed at the town’s meeting. That bad men thrive because good men go to sleep is an age-old statement founded on truth, reason and experience.”