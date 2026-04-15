Circumcision Is Evil But Helps Me Stay Sexually Disciplined – Actress Inyama

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Nigerian actress, Victoria Inyama, has revealed that her experience with female circumcision, despite being traumatic, has influenced her sexual discipline and helped her abstain from unwanted sexual intercourse.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, the actress recalled the physical pain and trauma she endured when she was circumcised at the age of five.

Although she described Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as “evil,” Inyama also called it “the best thing that happened to me”.

According to her, the procedure has helped her control sexual urges on several occasions, enabling her to stay true to her resolve.

“FGM is evil. You now have to deal with the consequences of that thing, having a mind of its own. Yes, I was (circumcised). Because I grew up in the village with my grandmother. But that is what is helping me. That is the best thing that they did for me. I swear to God. If I say I no dey do, I no dey do. And that is the power that I have,” she said.

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“That is why nobody can say they have seen me in this hotel or that hotel.

“At the age of five or six. They will give you some (kind of) gin. When you take it, you will think you have fainted. They held me down. It was a specialist person who did it. It was just a swipe.”

When asked why she did not circumcise her own children, Inyama said she does not have absolute authority over such decisions regarding them.

“I did not do it for the children. They are British. I will agree if their father wanted to. Even though I have the trauma, I think that is the best thing that happened to me,” she added.

Inyama was married to Godwin Okri. They tied the knot in 2003, but their union ended in 2018.