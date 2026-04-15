Pastor Opens Rehab For Repentant Kidnappers, Cultists

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Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministries, has said his church operates a free rehabilitation programme for repentant kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists as part of efforts to curb rising crime.

Chinyere disclosed this in a statement shared on the church’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, noting that the initiative is fully funded through tithes and offerings.

According to him, individuals rescued from criminal camps are disarmed and enrolled in a structured rehabilitation process that combines spiritual guidance with vocational training.

“When I rescue them from camp, they surrender their guns, which I hand over to the police. They undergo spiritual and physical rehabilitation,” he said.

Chinyere further explained that the beneficiaries get baptised and formally processed by law enforcement authorities for documentation.

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“They get water baptised. They are taken to police headquarters for documentation,” he said.

He also stated that the programme equips the beneficiaries with practical skills to support their reintegration into society.

“They are taught different skills in the OPM free school of skills like furniture making, welding, electrical and electronics training, scaffolding training, tailoring training, ICT training, oil and gas training, etc,” he said.

According to him, the initiative has been sustained for over 15 years through church funding and has yielded positive results.

“By the grace of God, for more than 15 years, God has used OPM to support the police in reducing crime. Many of these misled youths are no longer into crimes, but are now doing legal things,” he added.

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The pastor recently made headlines after organising a marriage between a non-verbal autistic man, popularly known as Aboy, and an older woman in a ceremony held on March 29.