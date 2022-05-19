Civil Servant Bags 7-Year Jail Term For Duping Job Applicant

A civil servant in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Amdii Monday Gideon, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison.

The convict was accused by the ICPC of involvement in employment scam.

He was said to have demanded the sum of N250,000 from an applicant and received N162,500 with the promise of securing him a job at the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The victim had reported the matter to ICPC after the convict failed to procure the said job and refused to refund his money.

In the case filed against him by the Commission at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 17 in Gwagwalada, the counsel to ICPC, Michael Adesola, had told the court how the action of the convict negates Sections 8 and 10 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and Section 1 (3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The charge reads in part: “That You Amdii Monday Gideon (M) on or about the month of June 2015 at Abuja Federal Capital Territory while being a Public Officer at Registry Unit of the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation corruptly asks for the sum of N162,500.00 (One hundred and sixty two thousand five hundred naira) from (name withheld) to secure a job for him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8(1)(a) and punishable under section 8(1)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Act 2000.”

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found Monday guilty of the charges against him and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

ICPC had in recent time organized a Policy Dialogue on Entrenching Transparency in the Public Service Recruitment Process in Nigeria.

It is part of the Commission’s measures towards combating recurrent cases of job racketeering.

The ICPC chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed that:

“The Commission received almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam from victims, institutions and complicit individuals.”